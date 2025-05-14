Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly attacking a woman and trying to steal her glasses, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

This all unfolded on Friday, May 9 just after 7 p.m. on the 300 block of South 12th Street in Center City, police said.

A woman in her mid-thirties was walking northbound when a man came up from behind her and grabbed her neck, according to officials. He physically shook her and tried to get her glasses off of her face before punching her in the head.

The victim screamed and punched the man, police said. He then ran away from her westbound on Spruce Street.

The man is described as being between 45 and 55 years old, thin and was last seen with a scruffy beard, according to police. At the time, he was wearing a blue and white-colored button down shirt with rimless glasses and blue jeans.

If you have any information on who this man is or about this case, please call the Central Detectives Division at 215-685-3093 right away.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).