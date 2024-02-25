An attempted murder suspect is in custody after he allegedly attacked a man with a hatchet at a SEPTA station early Sunday morning.

Two SEPTA police officers responded to a SEPTA concourse on 8th and Market streets at 1:18 a.m. where they were met by a man who said another man attacked him in the concourse near the Broad-Ridge Spur of the subway.

The victim told police the man struck him six times in the head with a hatchet and kicked him in the face four times. The victim was treated for lacerations to the back of his head as well as bruises to the face.

After the victim described his attacker, SEPTA police spotted a man who fit the description on the street, investigators said. The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Kenneth Rogers, was taken into custody. Officials said Rogers has an active warrant from Philadelphia Police for an unrelated attempted murder.

Officials said Rogers wasn’t in possession of a weapon when he was taken into custody and police have not yet found the hatchet.

The incident occurred only a few hours after a 20-year-old man was injured in a shooting on a Broad Street Line train Saturday night.