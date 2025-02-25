27-year-old man arrested after unprovoked stabbing inside Collingswood, NJ, bar

Law enforcement officials in Collingswood, New Jersey, have arrested a 27-year-old man after, officials said, a man was critically injured in an unprovoked stabbing that happened at a popular brewery on Saturday.

Officials said that they have arrested Tahaa Elmogahzy, 27, of Collingswood, NJ, for his suspected role in the stabbing of a 30-year-old Mt. Laurel man. He has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, weapon possession and related offenses, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened during a busy Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at about 9 p.m., when officers responded to a call for a disorderly person at the Raccoon Taproom, located along Powell Lane.

First responders to the scene, officials said, found that the individual that was the reason for the disorderly person call had stabbed a man in an unprovoked attack before the officers arrived and had fled on foot.

In an online statement, representatives for the Raccoon Taproom said the tragic and senseless" attack was a "random act."

Officials said a follow up investigation, allegedly, revealed Elmogahzy as a suspect in this case and he was arrested on Monday. He's currently in custody at the Camden County Correctional Facility, according to law enforcement officials.

The victim in this incident was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was listed in critical condition.

Police officials have not yet said what may have led to the attack or how they connected Elmogahzy to the attack. But, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

Police officials are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact Detective Kristen Blantz of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 856-225-8642 and Detective Frank Rossetti of the Collingswood Police Department at 856-854-1901, ext. 261.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.