Philly man charged after 2-year-old accidentally shoots himself inside home

A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged after police said a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the stomach with a gun he found inside a West Philadelphia home.

Rahmir Ponzo, 20, was charged with endangering welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person.

According to police, the incident occurred inside a home on the 5200 block of Delancey Street around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Police said responding officers found that a 2-year-old boy had suffered a sunshot wound to the stomach, and he was immediately transported to the hospital by police, where he is currently in critical condition.

An investigation revealed that the child accidentally discharged the weapon after finding it in a bedroom, according to police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.