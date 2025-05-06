Philadelphia

Philly man charged after 2-year-old accidentally shoots himself inside home

Rahmir Ponzo, 20, was charged with endangering welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged after police said a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the stomach with a gun he found inside a West Philadelphia home.

Rahmir Ponzo, 20, was charged with endangering welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to police, the incident occurred inside a home on the 5200 block of Delancey Street around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Police said responding officers found that a 2-year-old boy had suffered a sunshot wound to the stomach, and he was immediately transported to the hospital by police, where he is currently in critical condition.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
An investigation is underway after a 2-year-old boy grabbed a gun and accidentally shot himself inside a Philadelphia home, police said. NBC10's Tim Furlong has the details. 

An investigation revealed that the child accidentally discharged the weapon after finding it in a bedroom, according to police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Wawa Welcome America 2 hours ago

LL COOL J, Jazmine Sullivan to perform at Wawa Welcome America July 4th concert

Xfinity Mobile Arena 27 mins ago

Xfinity Mobile Arena to take over naming rights for home of Flyers, Sixers

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaWest Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us