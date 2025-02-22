Philadelphia

Man, 61, arrested in connection to shooting in Philly: Police

By Cherise Lynch

The Philadelphia Police Department announced that a 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left another man injured early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to an area hospital after a shooting victim arrived by private vehicle around 1:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Police said investigators learned that the shooting occurred on the 2000 block of Granite St.

A 43-year-old man had been shot in the buttock, police said. He was placed in stable condition.

Police shared that they had arrested a 61-year-old man after the incident, and a weapon was recovered.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

