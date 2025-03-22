Philadelphia

Man wanted in Philadelphia sexual assault case taken into custody: Police

Harron DeJesus, 31, is accused of a sexual assault that happened Saturday, March 8, 2025, on the 6300 block of Old York Road

By Cherise Lynch

Police said a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred a few weeks ago in Philadelphia was taken into custody.

Harron DeJesus, 31, is accused of a sexual assault that happened Saturday, March 8, 2025, on the 6300 block of Old York Road in the Ogontz neighborhood of the city, police said.

Philadelphia Police Department
DeJesus was considered "armed and dangerous," according to police.

Police said more details will be released at a later time.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

PhiladelphiaCrime and Courts
