A Lansdale man was arrested after he was allegedly found "prowling" outside of the New Hanover Township home of his former girlfriend while he had night vision goggles, a loaded handgun and extra ammunition.

According to the office of Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, Edward Cordenner III, 36, of Susquehanna Avenue in Lansdale, was arrested -- along with Kristin Sweigard, 38, of Warminster -- on charges related to possession of illegal firearms, gun trafficking and others.

An investigation into the pair began on Feb. 21, after police in New Hanover Township responded to a call that claimed someone had knocked on a bedroom window and was prowling outside a home along Colflesh Road at about 1:21 a.m.

Officers responding to the call discovered Cordenner -- who was described in court documents as the ex-boyfriend of the resident of the property -- in the driveway of the home in possession of night vision goggles, a loaded handgun and an extra magazine of ammunition, according to police.

When officers approached, officials claimed, Cordenner became combative and attempted to resist arrest.

According to police officials, follow up investigation determined that Cordenner is prohibited from possessing a firearm following previous convictions for rape, indecent assault of a minor and other felonies.

Court documents note that a search of Cordenner's residence resulted in the seizure of a black suppressor, taser, ballistics vest, holsters, various ammunition containers, numerous rounds of ammunition and three additional firearms -- an American Tactical AR-15 style firearm, a Maverick Arms 12-guage shotgun, and a .22 caliber long rifle with a scope

According to police, all of the firearms were purchased by Sweigard and they were never reported lost or stolen. She has been charged as, court documents note, police believe she purchased the weapons for Cordenner.

Cordenner has been charged with resisting arrest, prowling at night, loitering and multiple firearm violations. Court documents do not list an attorney that could speak on his behalf.

Sweigard was arrested on Feb. 23, police officials said, and she has been charged with multiple felony counts related to the illegal purchase and sale of firearms. Court documents do not list an attorney for her.

Both Cordenner and Sweigard are in custody at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing the pair is scheduled for March 5.