Man arrested after fleeing police following Lowe's burglary in Montgomery County

A man was taken into custody following a burglary and a police chase in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County, on Christmas morning.

According to the Plymouth Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Dec. 25, around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a Lowe's located at 2002 Chemical Road for a burglary in progress.

Police said the Lowe’s remote monitoring center observed a man -- now identified as Omar J. Dickens -- inside the store, which was closed for Christmas.

Officers who responded to the scene observed a large Budget Rental box truck fleeing from the garden center side of the store, according to police.

Police said officers attempted to stop Dickens; however, he drove the box truck toward a marked police vehicle, sticking the driver's side door.

Dickens continued to flee police in the box truck before crashing the truck behind a Giant store, police said. He then fled on foot on the train tracks at the rear of the Metroplex.

Police said Dickens was then found hiding in a drainage pipe near the railroad tracks, and he surrendered to police without incident.

According to police, no injuries were reported during this incident. Dickens has been charged with burglary and other related offenses.