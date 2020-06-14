Delaware County

Man Arrested in Drive-By Shooting of Delco Police Officer

The officer was uninjured

By Rudy Chinchilla

Police Lights and Sirens
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police Lights and Sirens

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man in Delaware County was arrested Sunday after the drive-by shooting on an officer in a marked patrol car, police said.

Around 4 a.m., Dimitrius Barriera-Rivera, 22, opened fire as he drove past a Chester Township Police Department officer who was sitting in his parked car patrolling the area of northbound Interstate 95, near the Commodore Barry Bridge, a Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson said.

Barriera-Rivera fired three shots from a semi-automatic gun, all of which missed their target, before fleeing the scene, the spokesperson said. Police later found the man in Chester City and he confessed to the crime, according to the spokesperson.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

South Philadelphia 4 hours ago

Men, Some Armed With Guns or Bats, Surround South Philly Columbus Statue

coronavirus reopening 20 hours ago

Crowds Flock to Sidewalks, Patios as Outdoor Dining Resumes in Philly

Authorities continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call state police trooper Matthew Smith at 484-840-1000.

This article tagged under:

Delaware CountyPennsylvania State PoliceChester Township
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us