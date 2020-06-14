A man in Delaware County was arrested Sunday after the drive-by shooting on an officer in a marked patrol car, police said.

Around 4 a.m., Dimitrius Barriera-Rivera, 22, opened fire as he drove past a Chester Township Police Department officer who was sitting in his parked car patrolling the area of northbound Interstate 95, near the Commodore Barry Bridge, a Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson said.

Barriera-Rivera fired three shots from a semi-automatic gun, all of which missed their target, before fleeing the scene, the spokesperson said. Police later found the man in Chester City and he confessed to the crime, according to the spokesperson.

Authorities continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call state police trooper Matthew Smith at 484-840-1000.