Man Arrested in Del. Rite Aid Attack Thought to Have Killed Philly Dunkin' Worker

Police believe the man who killed a North Philadelphia Dunkin' store manager is the same man arrested for attacking a Rite Aid worker in Delaware.

Keith Gibson was arrested in Wilmington Tuesday morning after he allegedly pistol-whipped a clerk at a Delaware Rite Aid. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said Wednesday that Philadelphia officials plan to ask for his extradition in connection to the slaying of 40-year-old Christine Lugo in the city’s Fairhill section this weekend.

In addition, Vanore said Gibson’s mother was found dead earlier this year. Detectives could not link him to her death at the time, but they are continuing to investigate and could charge him in connection, Vanore said.

Gibson has a decade-long criminal history in Delaware, according to the state's Attorney General's Office. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2010 for manslaughter, with his sentence suspended to eight years. Dating back to 2000, he was also convicted of a weapon charge, forgery, assault and multiple drug dealing counts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.