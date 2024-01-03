Man arrested for taking women hostage on NYE in Atlantic City

Police in Atlantic City are investigating after arresting a 39-year-old man who, officials claim, held two women hostage in a home after he, allegedly, robbed and assaulted them on the morning of New Year's Eve.

According to police, 39-year-old Justin Williams was arrested following an incident that happened at about 9:12 a.m., on Dec. 31, when first responders were called to a residence along the first block of N. Georgia Avenue, where two women were allegedly being held hostage and had been assaulted by a male acquaintance.

Upon arrival, officials said that responding officers were met by one of the women who had, allegedly, escaped the home, and told police that Williams was holding another woman in the home.

Police established a perimeter and contacted Williams, who, officials said, eventually surrendered to police.

An investigation into the incident, police said, discovered that Williams is alleged to have threatened the women with a "large knife" before assaulting and robbing them. During that incident, officials claim, Williams threatened to kill the women and even tried to forcefully throw one of the victims out of a window at the home, though, police said, he was unsuccessful.

Officials did not detail what events may have led to this incident.

After he surrendered to police, officials said they recovered the knife that was allegedly used in the incident.

Williams has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, robbery, criminal restraint and related offenses.

One of the women was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated for injuries she sustained during this incident and, officials said, the other victim refused medical treatment.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.