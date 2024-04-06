Philadelphia

Man arrested for attempting to sexually assault a child at North Philly rec center, police say

By Cherise Lynch

Police are seeking the public's help to identify this man after an attempted sexual assault of a child in North Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Police Department

Philadelphia police have arrested a man they claim attempted to sexually assault a child at a recreation center in North Philadelphia on Thursday, March 28.

Police said the man - identified as 32-year-old Darren Boyer - was arrested overnight.

According to police, at about 9:15 p.m. that day, Boyer attempted to sexually assault a child at the Cecil B. Moore Recreation Center, located along the 2500 block of N. 22nd Street.

Officials claim that Boyer approached the victim after initially encountering the victim inside a Red Fox corner store along the 2200 block of Lehigh Avenue.

Police have not released any new details at this time.

