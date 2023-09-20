A Philadelphia man was arrested after trying to pay a minor to have sex with him, the New Jersey District Attorney's office said.

In August, 41-year-old Louis Goldenberg was speaking on social media with a person who he thought was the aunt of an underage girl who he wanted to have sex with, officials said. The person he was talking to was actually an undercover agent posing as a woman with a 12-year-old niece.

From August to September, Goldenberg unknowingly talked to the undercover agent and kept asking to have sexual contact with the minor, according to court documents.

During their conversation, he told the agent he wanted to book a hotel in New Jersey and have sex with the child, officials said.

On Monday, Goldenberg traveled to the hotel expecting to meet the woman and her niece but was arrested instead, according to officials.

Goldenberg now faces one count of enticement that has a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. He is currently out on $100,000 bond.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.