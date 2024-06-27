Man arrested for DUI crash that left pregnant woman, baby dead in Montco, officials say

A man has been arrested and charged for a crash that left a pregnant woman and her child dead in Montgomery County back in May, District Attorney's Office announced.

Jabrial Terry, 27, of Philadelphia was arrested on two counts of homicide by Vehicle While DUI, Accidents Involving Death/Injury While Not Licensed, Possession With Intent to Deliver and other charges related to the May 4 crash that killed Nya Janae Stokes, 24, of Philadelphia and her baby.

Officials said the two-vehicle crash that killed Stokes and her baby happened around around 6 p.m. in Whitemarsh Township.

Responding officers found find a 2000 gold Buick LeSabre and a 2009 gray Toyota Corolla with severe front-end damage to both vehicles, according to officials.

The driver of the Toyota, Anne Nyaga of West Norriton, sustained internal injuries and injuries to her legs, officials said.

Officials said the Buick’s driver, Terry, was helped out of the car by bystanders and had visible injuries to his face and legs. The passenger inside the Buick, Stokes, who was nine-months pregnant at the time, was found unresponsive.

Both Terry and Stokes were not wearing their seatbelts during the crash, officials said.

A bystander performed CPR on Stokes until officials said medical personnel arrived, and she was transported to the hospital where an emergency C-section was performed.

The baby survived the delivery but died from injuries sustained in the crash five days later, officials said. Stokes was pronounced dead at 6:49 p.m. the day of the crash.

According to officials, at the scene police found a clear sandwich bag and a medication bottle containing marijuana inside the Buick as well as a significant amount of cash on the driver’s floorboard.

Medical personnel at the hospital found that Terry had numerous pills hidden in his groin area, including 39 Oxycodone, 45 Xanax and eight buprenorphine/naxolone pills, officials said. Testing on Terry’s blood found that he had fentanyl, oxycodone, Benzodiazepines and cannabinoids in his system at the time of the crash.

Through video and witness statements, officials said investigators found that the Buick driven by Terry was traveling eastbound on Skippack Pike at 50 mph in a 45-mph zone when he drove off the right side of the roadway into a concrete culvert drainage ditch, then overcorrected and abruptly swerved into the westbound lane, hitting the Toyota.

There was no mechanical issues that would have contributed to the crash, according to investigators.

The investigation also found that the Buick’s VIN number and license plate had both been altered, the vehicle was not insured or registered, and the inspection sticker on the Buick was expired, officials added.

According to officials, Terry fled following the crash and wasn't found until U.S. Marshals located him on Tuesday and took him into custody without incident.

He was arraigned and his bail was set at $99,000 cash, officials said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in July.