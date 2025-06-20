A man was arrested in Puerto Rico and brought back to Philly after he allegedly shot and killed two men in in February, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened on Feb. 10, 2025 around 3:46 a.m. on the 700 block of Adams Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, police reported.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a person with a gun and when they got there they found 30-year-old Rudy Reyes, of York, Pa., on the side next to the passenger side of a Jeep Cherokee with several gunshot wounds to his torso, officials said.

The officers also found a second man, identified as 32-year-old Wesley Toribio-Diaz, of Philadelphia, in the driver's seat of the Jeep with several gunshot wounds to his torso, police said.

Both of the men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators found over 50 spent shell casings as well as a weapon at the scene.

Police said that Alejandro Perez, 31, was arrested on May 13, 2025 in Puerto Rico before he was brought back to Philadelphia on Thursday, June 19.

Perez will be charged with murder and other related offences.