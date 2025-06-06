Man arrested, charged following deadly stabbing inside Philadelphia boarding house

Editor's note: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.

A man has been arrested and charged with murder after police said he stabbed another man to death inside a boarding house in North Philadelphia.

Police said on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 7:46 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of West Berks Street for reports of a stabbing.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers were let into a what appeared to be a boarding house by a 38-year-old man — now identified as Joel Barrett Jr. — who directed them to a second-floor bedroom.

There, the officers found a man in his late 50s who was sitting in a chair with his "throat slit" and stab wounds to his face near his eyes, Small had shared.

The victim — later identified as Joel Barrett Sr. — was pronounced dead at the scene by medics around 8 p.m.

Police said that Joel Barrett Jr. has now been arrested and charged with murder in connection with this incident.

The motive is not known at this time, and officials have not located the weapon used, Small said.

