Man arrested 3 years after allegedly shooting, killing teen in West Philly

A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a teenager dead in West Philly three years ago, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of Brooklyn Street around 1:12 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers were called to the scene after reports of a person with a gun where they found 19-year-old Nakir Sylvester suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital where was pronounced dead just before 1:30 p.m., according to officials.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty. SIGN UP SIGN UP

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Investigators found a single shell casing at the scene.

According to police, 27-year-old Malik Williams was arrested on June 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Williams is expected to be charged with murder and other related offences, officials explained.