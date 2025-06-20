Philadelphia

Man arrested 3 years after allegedly shooting, killing teen in West Philly

Nakir Sylvester, 19, was shot and killed three years ago in West Philadelphia, according to police.

By Emily Rose Grassi

A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a teenager dead in West Philly three years ago, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of Brooklyn Street around 1:12 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, police said.

Officers were called to the scene after reports of a person with a gun where they found 19-year-old Nakir Sylvester suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital where was pronounced dead just before 1:30 p.m., according to officials.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Investigators found a single shell casing at the scene.

According to police, 27-year-old Malik Williams was arrested on June 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Williams is expected to be charged with murder and other related offences, officials explained.

