A person has been arrested nearly one month after allegedly shooting and killing a man near Temple University Hospital, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

A Temple University Police Department officer reported hearing gunshots firing nearby where he was stationed, police said.

As the officer searched the area, he found a man, later identified as 47-year-old David Price, unresponsive on the sidewalk of the 3400 block of Germantown Avenue with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, officials said.

Price was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died two days later on April 13, according to police.

The Homicide Unit investigated this shooting and found that 34-year-old Brandon Ausborne was the suspect wanted in connection to the incident, police said.

Ausbourne was arrested on May 3 and charged with murder as well as other related offences.