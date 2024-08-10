Pennsylvania

Man arrested after running over 3 people with his car, killing 1 in Lehigh Co., officials say

Police in Whitehall Township are crediting the help of eyewitnesses for their help in the investigation after a man is accused of intentionally trying to kill neighbors with his car

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he allegedly crashed into a woman's car before intentionally running her and her neighbors over with his vehicle, the District Attorney of Lehigh County announced.

Investigators said they believe 55-year-old Rajgion Davis purposefully hit and killed a man with his car on the 1300 block of North 14th Street in Whitehall Township.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Eyewitnesses told police that they saw Davis pull into a parking lot on Friday, Aug. 9 before hitting an empty car that belonged to a woman, identified as Francesca Washington, and then driving off.

The people who saw the incident said Washington came out to look at the damage to her vehicle when she was joined by two of her neighbors, according to officials. This is when Davis returned and drove his car directly into the group.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Washington suffered severe injuries from the crash and remains in the hospital, officials said.

One of the people who was standing with Washington, identified as 53-year-old Stephen Fistner, died from his injuries.

Davis' car was not driveable after the crash, but he was seen walking away from the scene, police said. Witnesses followed him while recording him on their phones.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 1 hour ago

Man accused of trying to abduct a child in Bucks Co. Police ask residents if they saw him, his truck

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 23

What to watch Paris 2024: Philly-area Olympians going for gold

After being arrested by officers who responded to the scene, officials said Davis indicated his intention was to harm and kill Washington.

Davis is charged with criminal homicide and attempted murder. He is currently being held without bond as he awaits his preliminary hearing on Aug. 16.

The investigation is ongoing and no motive is known yet, officials said.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaLehigh County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us