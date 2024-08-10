A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he allegedly crashed into a woman's car before intentionally running her and her neighbors over with his vehicle, the District Attorney of Lehigh County announced.

Investigators said they believe 55-year-old Rajgion Davis purposefully hit and killed a man with his car on the 1300 block of North 14th Street in Whitehall Township.

Eyewitnesses told police that they saw Davis pull into a parking lot on Friday, Aug. 9 before hitting an empty car that belonged to a woman, identified as Francesca Washington, and then driving off.

The people who saw the incident said Washington came out to look at the damage to her vehicle when she was joined by two of her neighbors, according to officials. This is when Davis returned and drove his car directly into the group.

Washington suffered severe injuries from the crash and remains in the hospital, officials said.

One of the people who was standing with Washington, identified as 53-year-old Stephen Fistner, died from his injuries.

Davis' car was not driveable after the crash, but he was seen walking away from the scene, police said. Witnesses followed him while recording him on their phones.

After being arrested by officers who responded to the scene, officials said Davis indicated his intention was to harm and kill Washington.

Davis is charged with criminal homicide and attempted murder. He is currently being held without bond as he awaits his preliminary hearing on Aug. 16.

The investigation is ongoing and no motive is known yet, officials said.