Police arrest Oregon man for death of Camden Co. veterinarian

A man from Oregon was arrested in connection to the death of a beloved New Jersey veterinarian late last year, officials said.

Detectives are accusing 27-year-old Christian Custodio-Aquino, of Portland, Oregon, of stabbing Dr. Michael Anthony multiple times until he died.

Police said that Anthony's body was found by a neighbor on Dec. 10, 2024, outside of a home on Sharrowvalle Road in Cherry Hill.

Custodio-Aquino was arrested on Feb. 11 and is being held in Fresno County Jail pending extradition back to New Jersey. He was charged with murder on Feb. 7.

2024 death of beloved veterinarian

Officials are investigating the death of New Jersey veterinarian Michael Anthony as a homicide. Dr. Anthony was found dead in Cherry Hill. NBC10's Siobhan McGirl has the details.

Police said Dr. Michael Anthony, 45, was stabbed to death in the front lawn of his home on the 100 block of Sharrowvale Road in Cherry Hill back on Tuesday, Dec. 10, shortly before 6 a.m.

A witness told NBC10 a neighbor who was walking their dog in the area found Dr. Anthony's body a few hours later around 10 a.m. that morning. The neighbor screamed and the police were called to the scene.

When police arrived, they found Dr. Anthony unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed with NBC10 they were investigating Dr. Anthony’s death as a homicide.

Dr. Anthony was the owner of Haddon Vet, a practice based in Haddon Heights, New Jersey. Those who knew him described him as a lifelong lover of animals who was great at what he did.