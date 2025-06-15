A man was taken into custody on Saturday during a rally in Chester County, according to a spokesperson with the District Attorney's Office.

As the group of people participating in the rally were marching down North High Street in downtown West Chester, they saw a man who was carrying a gun, officials said.

The group told officers of the West Chester Police Department who were then able to find the man and stopped him for a search, according to officials.

Officials explained that police found an unlicensed weapon on the man and took him into custody. The man does not have a registered conceal to carry permit.

No one was hurt during this incident. An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700.