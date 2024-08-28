Atlantic City man faces charges after crashing ATV into gas meter, forcing evacuation

A man is facing charges after police said he crashed an ATV into a gas meter in Atlantic City Monday, forcing residents to evacuate their homes for several hours.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to the first block of N. Morris Ave. for a report of an ATV striking a gas meter.

Police said responding officers arrived on the scene and immediately evacuated the neighborhood after smelling the odor of natural gas.

Officers at the scene learned that the ATV driver—31-year-old Laron Wright of Atlantic City—had entered an alleyway and attempted to turn when he lost control and struck a gas meter and a vehicle, according to police.

Police said Wright was arrested for his actions, and his ATV was seized. He has been charged with recklessly creating the risk of widespread injury/damage and disorderly conduct.

Wright was released on a summons with a future court date, according to police.

Police said the Atlantic City Fire Department and South Jersey Gas responded to the scene, and after nearly two hours, residents were allowed back into their homes.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.