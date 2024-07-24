Man accused of stealing air conditioners from Pennsylvania animal hospital

A man has been arrested and charged after, police claim, he stole air conditioner units from a Pennsylvania animal hospital.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday, troopers were dispatched to the HanoverView Animal Hospital in East Allen Township after receiving a report that two exterior commercial air conditioner units had been stolen during the overnight hours.

Police said the air conditioner units were broken into several pieces and loaded into a vehicle.

After an investigation, police said on Tuesday, 36-year-old Kyle Anthony Kleintop was arrested by state police for the thefts.

Kleintop was criminally charged and taken to Northampton County Prison. Bail was set $25,000.

HanoverView Animal Hospital shared in a Facebook post surveillance photos of the suspect and thanked the community for the support after an arrest was made.