Man arrested after stolen car hits other vehicles on I-76, bursts into flames, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was arrested when he, allegedly, stole a car at gunpoint and fled from officers before crashing into other vehicles on I-76 before the stolen car to burst into flames.

According to police, the incident began to unfold at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday night, when police responded to the area of the 1300 block of West Rockland Street, in the Logan section of Philadelphia after a driver reported that their Chevrolet Impala was stolen at gunpoint.

Responding officers, police said, tracked the vehicle to the area of the 600 block of South University Avenue and, observed the car near the intersection of 38th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

At that time, officials said, the vehicle fled when officers attempted to pull the car over and drove onto I-76 westbound before it struck several other vehicles.

After hitting other vehicles, officials said, the driver drove the Impala into a concrete barrier, where it burst into flames.

The driver, who police only identified as a 21-year-old man, was arrested after he attempted to flee the scene of the crash, officials said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for injuries he suffered in the incident and was then returned to police custody.

An investigation, officials said, is ongoing.