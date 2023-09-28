The death of 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington has left people in Marple Township, Delaware County, wondering who killed her for almost five decades.

On Thursday, the man investigators say is responsible for her death was brought back to Pennsylvania from Georgia where he was currently living.

83-year-old David Zandstra was looking almost bewildered as cameras captured state police escorting him in handcuffs as he faces charges in the girl's murder.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced over the summer that Zandstra sexually assaulted and murdered Harrington in 1975.

Investigators say he was a family friend and a reverend at Trinity Christian Reformed Church where her family attended. They say she was walking from her Marple Township home to bible school when she disappeared.

Her body was later found in Ridley Creek State Park, but the mystery behind her death would last for decades.

Investigators are crediting a book on Harrington's murder with the vital information that was revealed for leading them to Zandstra.

"I'm hoping that justice will be served. I'm hoping the family will find some peace. Some answers to the questions they’ve probably had for 48 years," co-author Joanna Falcone Sullivan said.

It's been years since Zandstra has had any affiliation with Trinity Church. Delaware County's DA says that since he has been listed as the main suspect, people have been calling in about other possible crimes he committed in other parts of the country.

The current pastor at the church does not know Zandstra, but has apologized to Harrington's family on behalf of the church.