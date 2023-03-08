Man Arrested After Brawl Leads to Stabbing of Teen on SEPTA Train

A man was arrested in connection to a brawl that led to the stabbing of a teen boy on a SEPTA train in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Officials said a group of teens were involved in a fight on board a SEPTA train on the Broad Street Line near SEPTA’s Logan Station around 11 p.m. Saturday. Cellphone video obtained by NBC10 shows part of the brawl.

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach and leg during the fight. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia Police confirmed a 46-year-old man was arrested in connection to the stabbing. They have not yet revealed his identity or the charges he’ll face however. They also have not yet confirmed whether or not the man was acting in self-defense.

“It’s a shame that these parents are really not making sure their kids are where they’re supposed to be at those times,” a SEPTA rider, who we are not identifying, told NBC10. “Why are they outside at 11 o’clock at night? They should be in the house.”

The incident followed two separate SEPTA stabbing incidents in February. During one incident, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death at SEPTA's 8th Street Station in Center City. During another incident, a man was stabbed on the Broad Street Line of SEPTA’s Girard Station on 1200 North Broad Street.

SEPTA announced last month that more officers would patrol the subways in light of the recent violence

An initial police report from SEPTA stated an officer responding to the incident became “sidetracked” by another incident above ground at Broad and Glenwood in which a car was blocking traffic while doing “donuts” in the intersection. Philadelphia Police were then called in as backup to respond to the train, according to SEPTA.

It’s unclear if any officers were on board the train during the stabbing however.