Man arrested after allegedly threatening to set off explosive at Musikfest

A Pennslyvania man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to detonate an explosive at this year's Musikfest, according to Bethlehem Police.

In a statement, police identified the man as Robert "Bob" Bowen of Bethlehem.

Police were alerted by a "person or persons" after Bowen expressed his intent to construct and detonate an explosive.

After receiving this information police were able to link Bowen to other incidents in Bethlehem where they said an unknown male had been "detonating firework-sized decivies".

Police tell NBC10 that after obtaining a search warrant for Bowen's home they found explosives.

Bowen is now being detained and will remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

"Although this criminal investigation remains active, there is no ongoing threat to the public," police said in a statement.

Musikfest kicked off Thursday and will continue on until August 13. The festival draws in more than a million people each year.