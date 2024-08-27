Man arrested after allegedly attacking several people ‘unprovoked' in Center City, police say

A man is facing several charges after attacking several people in Center City Philadelphia Monday morning.

36-year-old Donnell Bruce has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, simple assault and other related offenses.

Officials said Bruce was positively identified as the man who “assaulted three elderly individuals, two women and one man, by pushing them to the ground in an unprovoked attack near the 2200 block of Market Street.”

These attacks occurred on August 26, at approximately 7:15 a.m., according to the Philadelphia police.

After the initial assault, police said the man continued west on Market Street and attacked a 22-year-old woman by hitting her in the face with a closed fist and knocking her to the ground. He then went on to try to steal a bag from a 77-year-old man who he also punched in the mouth.

Officers were able to locate Bruce and detain him after a brief foot pursuit, police said.

All the victims sustained minor injuries.

At this time there is no further information on this incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.