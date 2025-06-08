Man arrested after 3 hurt in shooting outside Allentown sports bar

One man has been arrested after, officials said, three people were hospitalized after a shooting outside of a sports bar in Allentown early Sunday.

According to police, Javian Anthony Sabater, 24, of Bethlehem, has been arrested and charged with evidence tampering and weapon violations after a shooting left three people injured outside of Chicago Sports Bar & Grille, located along the 1100 block of Airport Road at about 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Police responded to the scene after a report of shots fired to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound, and, a short while later, police said, two other people arrived at nearby hospitals by private vehicle after also suffering gunshot wounds from this incident.

All three, officials said, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

During investigation into this shooting, officials said that officers witnessed Sabater discarding a handgun into a vehicle, which lead to his arrest and the charges.

However, officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Police officials are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact the Allentown Police Department by calling the department's detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).

Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/allentownpolice) or via the Allentown Police Department website at https://www.allentownpa.gov/Police.