Man Arrested After 10-Month-Old Girl Wounded in Shooting During Wedding

The man wanted for opening fire during a wedding celebration inside a home in Kensington that left a 10-month-old girl wounded is under arrest, Philadelphia police said.

Police said Santos Diaz, 45, was arrested Thursday afternoon.

The baby girl was shot in the hand Sunday morning n the 3400 block of Emerald Street, police said. She was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and was listed in stable condition.

The shooting stemmed from a fight in a house where a wedding party was going on, police said. The mother’s child was holding the baby when the fight spilled outside and four shots rang out, according to police.

Diaz is accused of firing those shots at the family, Philadelphia police said.

Sunday’s shooting is only the latest involving a child in Philadelphia. According to the city controller’s office, at least 134 minors have been shot this year.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.