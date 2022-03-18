Man Answering Door Shot Dead by Person Who Knocked

A man answering the door of a home was shot dead by the person who was knocking Thursday night in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood.

The 26-year-old victim opened the door and was fired upon at least twice from a semiautomatic handgun, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said. At least one bullet hit him in the chest.

The man was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he died while undergoing surgery, Small said.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. at a rooming house on the 5300 block of Magnolia Street, the chief inspector noted. It appeared the gunman was standing on the porch when he fired.

Police did not have a suspect description, but they were hoping to get surveillance video from various cameras in the area to try to track down the suspect.

As of Thursday night, 104 people had been killed in Philadelphia this year, according to statistics from the Philadelphia Police Department, as the city continues to struggle with gun violence.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.