Man Angry Over Unemployment Claim Charged With Threatening Gov. Wolf and Family

The man was arrested and is in prison in Bucks Co.

A man speaks in front of a flag
Bastiaan Slabbers / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Gov. Tom Wolf in Philadelphia in February.

A Bucks County man angry over an unemployment claim has been arrested for threatening Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and his family, state police said.

Brian Rafferty, 61, of Feasterville-Trevose, called the governor's office in Harrisburg Monday at 11:40 a.m.

He was upset about an unemployment claim, state police said, and threatened the governor and his family.

No other information about the specific threat or who intercepted the call was released.

"At no time was the governor or his family in jeopardy," said Trooper First Class Nathan T. Branosky.

Rafferty was arrested by state police and charged with making terroristic threats and harassment by communication. He was sent to Bucks County Prison.

