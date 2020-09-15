Montgomery County

Man and Woman Killed in Triple Shooting Inside Montgomery County Home

Investigators determined the incident was domestic in nature and there is no threat to the community at this time. 

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man and woman are dead while a second man was injured following a domestic-related triple shooting inside a Montgomery County home, police said. 

On Monday at 8:07 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting at a home on the 2900 block of Reifsnyder Road in the Gilbertsville section of New Hanover Township. When they arrived they found the bodies of a man and woman who had both been shot. 

A second man was taken to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound as well. Police have not yet revealed his condition or the identities of the victims pending family notification. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Dirt Bikes 2 hours ago

Philly Police Crack Down on ATVs and Dirt Bikes

Jersey Shore 2 hours ago

1,000 People Gather Near ‘Jersey Shore' Home in Seaside Heights

Investigators determined the incident was domestic in nature and there is no threat to the community at this time. 

If you have any information on the shooting, please call the New Hanover Township Police at 610-327-1150 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyHomicidetriple shootingGilbersvilleNew Hanover Township
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us