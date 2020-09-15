Man and Woman Killed in Triple Shooting Inside Montgomery County Home

A man and woman are dead while a second man was injured following a domestic-related triple shooting inside a Montgomery County home, police said.

On Monday at 8:07 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting at a home on the 2900 block of Reifsnyder Road in the Gilbertsville section of New Hanover Township. When they arrived they found the bodies of a man and woman who had both been shot.

A second man was taken to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound as well. Police have not yet revealed his condition or the identities of the victims pending family notification.

Investigators determined the incident was domestic in nature and there is no threat to the community at this time.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call the New Hanover Township Police at 610-327-1150 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.