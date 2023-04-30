Man and Woman Die in Murder-Suicide in Delaware, Police Say

An elderly man and woman both died in a murder-suicide in Delaware, police said.

On Saturday, around 7:30 a.m., Delaware State Police responded to a home on the 1800 block of Veale Road in Wilmington for a welfare check.

Responding troopers entered through an unsecured side door and found an 87-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police also recovered a handgun that was in the man’s possession, according to investigators.

Police said the man and woman both lived at the home and their deaths were ruled a murder-suicide. Police have not revealed additional details on the incident.

Delaware State Police continue to investigate. If you have any information on the incident, call Detective B. McDerby at 302-741-2821. You can also message Delaware State Police on their Facebook page or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you were the victim or witness of a crime or lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of help, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center offers support and resources 24 hours a day through the toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.