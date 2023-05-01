Man and 2 Women Injured in Triple Shooting in Philadelphia

A woman and two men were injured in a triple shooting in Philadelphia early Monday evening.

A 32-year-old man, 36-year-old woman and 29-year-old man were on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue at 6:34 p.m. when shots were fired.

The 32-year-old man was shot once in the leg, the 36-year-old woman was shot once in the right thigh and the 29-year-old man was shot once in the left leg.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. The 32-year-old man is in critical condition while the woman and 29-year-old man are both stable.

A weapon was recovered but no arrests have been made. Police have not released information on any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.