A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to selling counterfeit artwork to customers that he claimed was made by popular artists.

On Thursday, May 29, 77-year-old Carter Reese, of Reading, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud.

The guilty plea was in connection to him allegedly selling artwork that he told his customers was made by popular artists including Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso, Roy Lichtenstein, Joan Miró and more.

According to officials, Reese knew that the pieces he was selling were not really created by these artists, but were counterfeit. These sales happened between February 2019 and March 2021.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Reese on Sept. 12, 2025. He faces a maximum of 40 years in prison.