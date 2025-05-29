Pennsylvania

Man pleads guilty to selling fake art he claimed was from Warhol, Picasso

Carter Reese, 77, admitted to selling counterfeit artwork that he claimed was created by popular artists including Keith Haring, Fernand Léger, Roy Lichtenstein and more.

By Emily Rose Grassi

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to selling counterfeit artwork to customers that he claimed was made by popular artists.

On Thursday, May 29, 77-year-old Carter Reese, of Reading, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The guilty plea was in connection to him allegedly selling artwork that he told his customers was made by popular artists including Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso, Roy Lichtenstein, Joan Miró and more.

According to officials, Reese knew that the pieces he was selling were not really created by these artists, but were counterfeit. These sales happened between February 2019 and March 2021.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Reese on Sept. 12, 2025. He faces a maximum of 40 years in prison.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaBerks County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us