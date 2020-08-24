Man Admits to Killing Wife and Mother in 911 Call, Bodies Found in Home, Police Say

What to Know Iqbal Singh, 62, of Newtown Township, Pennsylvania, is charged with criminal homicide and other related offenses after the bodies of two women were found inside his home, investigators said.

Singh allegedly told a 911 operator and police that he had murdered both his wife and mother.

Police said they spotted blood on Singh's clothing and he was also suffering from self-inflicted wounds.

Police found the bodies of two women inside a Delaware County house after the homeowner called 911 and admitted to killing his wife and mother, according to investigators.

On Sunday around 9:45 a.m., a man called the Delaware County 911 center and claimed he killed both his wife and mother, police said. Police then responded to the caller’s address on Rockwood Road in Newtown Township, Pennsylvania.

When police arrived they were met by the homeowner, 62-year-old Iqbal Singh. Police said they spotted blood on Singh’s clothing and asked him if anyone inside the home was hurt. Singh allegedly told the officers he had killed his wife and mother and their bodies were inside the house.

When police entered, they found the body of an elderly woman in a first floor bedroom and the body of a second woman inside a second floor bedroom. Both women had sustained multiple stab wounds.

Singh, who police said was also suffering from self-inflicted knife wounds, was taken to the hospital for treatment. On Monday he was charged with criminal homicide and other related charges. He remains in custody at the hospital.

Earlier in the year, researchers warned of a possible rise in domestic violence cases amid the coronavirus pandemic. Research shows violence increases during natural disasters, according to Julie Bancroft of the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

"When there's a natural disaster, crises or families are spending more time together, (and) that there is typically an increase in violence," Bancroft told NBC10 in April. "We think what's happening is victims are being forced to shelter in place with their abusers and they may not be able to safely make phone calls to get help."

If you need help, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1(800)799-7233. You can go to thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 22522 to connect to a domestic violence advocate.