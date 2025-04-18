Man accused of setting fire to Delaware home, causing $200K in damage

A 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly set fire to a house in Delaware earlier this month, the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office reports.

Karl Bryfogle of Harrington, Delaware, was taken into custody in connection with a house fire that occurred on April 8, 2025, shortly before 7:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Fairground Road in Harrington, officials said.

The Harrington Fire Company, along with multiple mutual aid fire companies, had responded to the scene. The house had been fully engulfed in flames.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The home was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Damage to the residence, which was a total loss, is estimated at $200,000, officials said.

When Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to the scene, officials said they determined the fire was intentionally ignited inside the residence.

After an investigation, officials said they were able to identify Bryfogle as the person responsible for the fire.

Bryfogle has been charged with second-degree arson and second-degree burglary. He has been jailed at the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,000 bond.