Philadelphia

Man Accused of Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend and Her Daughter

Sean Tucker was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with multiple offenses, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her young daughter inside their Philadelphia home.

On Monday, shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to a home on the 1800 block of North 20th Street for a report of a person with a weapon.

When they arrived they found a 37-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter inside the home covered in blood. The woman was suffering from multiple stab wounds to her arms and chest while her daughter was suffering from stab wounds to her chest, abdomen and left arm.

Both victims were taken to hospitals where they remain in critical condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Investigators later identified the suspect in the stabbings as the woman's ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Sean Tucker of Philadelphia.

Tucker was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with multiple offenses, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

It's unknown at this time if Tucker has legal representation.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

120 Firefighters Respond to Massive Junkyard Fire in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia 6 hours ago

Parks on Tap Returns to Philadelphia City Parks for 2023: Here's the Full Summer Schedule

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us