Man Accused of Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend and Her Daughter

Police arrested a man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her young daughter inside their Philadelphia home.

On Monday, shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to a home on the 1800 block of North 20th Street for a report of a person with a weapon.

When they arrived they found a 37-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter inside the home covered in blood. The woman was suffering from multiple stab wounds to her arms and chest while her daughter was suffering from stab wounds to her chest, abdomen and left arm.

Both victims were taken to hospitals where they remain in critical condition.

Investigators later identified the suspect in the stabbings as the woman's ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Sean Tucker of Philadelphia.

Tucker was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with multiple offenses, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

It's unknown at this time if Tucker has legal representation.