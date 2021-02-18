Darby Borough

Man Accused of Shooting at Walmart Employee Surrenders to Police

Devante Dixon, 28, turned himself in at the Darby Borough Police Department around 9:15 a.m. Thursday. 

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man accused of shooting at an employee inside a Walmart store in Darby, Pennsylvania, over the weekend is now in custody. 

Police said Dixon was inside the Walmart on 50 North MacDade Boulevard in the Glenolden section of Darby Township Sunday afternoon when he got into an argument with a store employee. 

Dixon allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot at the employee before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported during the incident. 

Police have not yet revealed what charges Dixon now faces. 

