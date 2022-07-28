What to Know New Castle County, Delaware, police say the same man is accused of an October 2021 burglary that targeted a woman in her home and a July 2022 video recording incident in an office restroom.

Victor Sanchez faces felony recording, burglary and offensive touching charges.

Police said that "based on this investigation," investigators were "concerned there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward."

Police in Delaware said they charged a man with a recent office bathroom spying case and a 2021 burglary and they want to know if there were more victims.

Wilmington police officers arrested 37-year-old Victor Sanchez on July 19, 2022, "after he was witnessed videotaping a woman with an electronic device in the women’s bathroom in an office building located on 100 block of S. West Street," New Castle County police said Wednesday in a news release.

Sanchez was charged with a felony peeping charge in that incident, police said.

While investigating the office bathroom incident, police linked Sanchez to an Oct. 2, 2021 burglary along Brentwood Drive in the Carrcroft Crest community.

In that incident a woman ran out of her home and to a neighbor's home after she saw a man in her doorway as she watched TV. "The victim reported that she was watching TV in her sunroom when she observed an unknown male in the doorway," New Castle County police said. "As she confronted the male suspect struck her with an unknown liquid."

Detectives were unable to track down that burglar after that incident, police said. However, "the analysis of forensic evidence" linked Sanchez to that 2021 incident.

Sanchez was originally released on bail after being charged with violation of privacy videotape/film/photograph under or through clothing in the peeping incident, police said. But, he was rearrested on July 20 and held in jail on $21,000 cash bail as he faced burglary and offensive touching charges for the 2021 burglary.

NBC10

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. Nicholas Beinke at (302) 395-8116 or via e-mail nicholas.beinke @newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800 or Det. Sgt. Ron Mullin of the Wilmington Police Department at ron.mullin@cj.state.de.us.

It was unclear if Sanchez had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.