Man accused of raping 2 people in Philly in separate incidents

Police arrested a man accused of raping two people during separate incidents late Sunday night into Monday morning in Philadelphia.

Abdul Ford, 22, is charged with rape, sexual assault and other related offenses.

On Sunday, Nov. 17, at 10:50 p.m., a victim was walking on the 1600 block of Point Breeze Avenue. Ford then grabbed the person from behind and sexually assaulted the victim who was eventually able to escape, police said.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

A few hours later, Ford grabbed another victim who was walking on the 2000 block of Wharton Street on Monday, Nov. 18, at 1:30 a.m., police said. That victim was also able to flee but Ford took their phone, according to investigators. The stolen phone was tracked to the 1300 block of South 22nd Street where Ford was arrested by police.

Both victims were taken to the Special Victims Unit.

Online court records don't list an attorney who could speak on Ford's behalf.