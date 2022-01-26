Man Accused of Murdering His Aunt, Leaving Her Body at Neshaminy State Park

A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing his aunt to death and then leaving her body in Neshaminy State Park.

Andrew Jennings, 20, was arrested and charged with the the murder of his aunt, 50-year-old Lisa Jennings.

On January 8 at 10:31 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police responded to a report of an unresponsive person in Neshaminy State Park in Bensalem Township, Bucks County. When they arrived they found the body of a woman with multiple stab wounds around her neck. They also spotted a tattoo of the name “Lisa” on her right arm.

After police released a photo of the tattoo to the public, family members identified Lisa Jennings as the victim.

After an autopsy, investigators determined Jennings died from multiple stab wounds to the neck and head and her death was ruled a homicide.

On January 10, State Police executed a search warrant at a home on the 2100 block of East Cambria Street in Philadelphia and determined Jennings’ murder occurred inside the residence.

After further investigation and search warrants, police determined Lisa Jennings’ nephew, Andrew Jennings, traveled the morning of January 8 from Cambria Street to Neshaminy State Park.

Andrew Jennings was arrested on January 11 for a probation violation and incarcerated at Bucks County Prison. On January 20, a criminal complaint was submitted to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office for approval. Andrew Jennings was then charged with murder, possessing instruments of crime, obstructing justice, abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence.

Investigators also determined he acted alone in the murder and they are not searching for anyone else.