Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend and Her Pregnant Friend

A Coatesville man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in front of their child as well as the woman’s pregnant friend.

Mamadou Kallie, 23, was arrested and charged in the murders of Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz, 20, and Kimberly Ortiz-Zayas, 21, both of Coatesville. Kallie is also charged in the killing of Ortiz-Zayas’ unborn child.

On Saturday at 9:21 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Mount Pleasant Street in Coatesville for a domestic dispute between Kallie and his girlfriend Rodriguez-Diaz.

Rodriguez-Diaz, who was inside a Toyota Corolla with their 22-month-old child in the backseat, told police that everything was fine, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators said Kallie became annoyed when police questioned Rodriguez-Diaz. He then walked away from the Toyota Corolla and went inside a black Ford Edge, according to police.

After the responding officers finished speaking with them, Rodriguez-Diaz drove off with their child in the backseat and police cleared the scene.

Thirty minutes later, police responded to an accident and a report of shots fired along the 300 block of East Glencrest Road in Valley Township. A witness told police she heard nine gunshots while another witness reported seeing a black SUV fleeing the scene.

Police then found Rodriguez-Diaz in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Corolla suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Paoli Hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators also found a trail of blood from the Corolla’s front passenger door to Ortiz-Zayas who was lying on the side of the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ortiz-Zayas was five-months pregnant.

Investigators found fired cartridge casings inside and outside the car as well as a cell phone covered in blood on the center console. Rodriguez-Diaz’s child was not inside the Corolla however.

At 10:45 p.m. that night, West Chester Police responded to a reported carjacking on Rt. 162 and Telegraph Road in East Bradford Township. A man told police that he was detailing his black Infiniti along the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when a gunman, who investigators identified as Kallie, pulled up in his black Ford Edge. Kallie then allegedly went into the victim’s Infiniti and ordered him to drive to Philadelphia and asked him for a change of clothes.

The victim told police he and Kallie knew each other prior to the incident.

“Bro, drive. I just killed someone,” Kallie told the man, according to the criminal complaint.

Kallie allegedly pointed a gun to the victim’s head while he was driving and ordered him out of the car in East Bradford Township before fleeing the scene.

Responding officers later spotted the stolen Infiniti, leading to a police chase.

Kallie was then stopped in Caln Township that night at 11:04 p.m. He exited the car and held a gun to himself, investigators said.

After police negotiated with him, Kallie surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody at 11:41 p.m. Police recovered a Taurus G2C 9mm gun which contained a live round in the chamber and a live round in the magazine, according to the criminal complaint.

Police also said they spotted red stains that appeared to be blood on Kallie’s shirt.

Coatesville Police later located Kallie’s black Ford Edge near the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Kallie and Rodriguez-Diaz’s 22-month-old child was later found uninjured in Coatesville with relatives. Investigators believe Kallie removed the child from the car after shooting the two women.

Kallie is charged with two counts of 1st degree murder, murder of an unborn child, carjacking, fleeing and eluding, endangering the welfare of a child and other related offenses.

Kallie is being held without bail at Chester County Prison.

Prior to Saturday’s shootings, Kallie was on probation for assaulting both women, sources told NBC10.

“The senseless and tragic murders of two women and an unborn child are outrageous. Domestic violence continues to plague our communities and homes, and its ripple effect has life-altering consequences for too many people,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said. “We will do everything in our power to hold Mamadou Kallie accountable for these premeditated, intentional, and cold-blooded murders.”

Chester County detectives and Valley Township Police continue to investigate. If you have any information on the incident, please call Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.

If you feel unsafe around someone you love, contact the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County’s 24/7 hotline at 888-711-6270 or 610-431-1430. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.