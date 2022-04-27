Man Accused of Fatally Stabbing Woman and Critically Injuring Family Friend

A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a woman to death and then stabbing a family friend the next day, leaving that victim in critical condition.

Jerry Elston, 29, is charged with the murder of 50-year-old Nancy Roman. He is also charged with attempted murder and other related offenses for allegedly stabbing a family friend a day later.

Roman was found on the first floor inside a home along the 3900 block of North 5th Street back on April 21 suffering from multiple stab wounds, the Philadelphia Police Department said. She was pronounced dead at 3:41 p.m. that day.

Family members described Roman as loving and full of life, and they were puzzled by the crime.

Scott Small, the PPD's chief inspector, called the killing "very unusual" because the woman had several stab wounds, including a "large, gaping wound in her chest."

On April 22 at 2:59 a.m., police found an unidentified man suffering from multiple stab wounds and with a knife impaled on his head on the 2000 block of Conlyn Street. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Elston was arrested on April 23 and charged with the Conlyn Street stabbing. On Wednesday, police confirmed Elston also stabbed and killed Roman.

Police have not yet revealed a motive for either stabbing. Investigators said Elston was a family friend of the man who was killed on Conlyn Street. They have not yet revealed whether or not Elston knew Roman.