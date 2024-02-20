A female store owner was attacked and assaulted by a man in Absecon, New Jersey, Monday afternoon, officials said.

The man, 37-year-old Dashawn Cooper of Pleasantville, New Jersey, allegedly entered the business owned by the woman despite no prior acquaintance between the two.

After breaking free from the initial attack, the woman ran into a nearby business, but Cooper followed her and locked the door behind him, officials said.

Cooper then attacked and tried to sexually assault the woman, police said.

Police said they breached the front door of the business and apprehended Cooper. The victim suffered significant injuries during the incident and was treated at the hospital, according to investigators.

Cooper is facing a range of charges, including first-degree kidnapping, second-degree attempted aggravated sexual assault, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree criminal restraint and third-degree criminal mischief, according to police. He is currently detained at Atlantic County Justice Facility.