Man Accused of Abducting, Raping Girl Walking to School in Reading

A man is in jail after Pennsylvania police said he abducted a 14-year-old girl who was walking to school and then raped her.

The girl told police that she was walking along the 1200 block of Hill Road in Reading when the 39-year-old suspect kidnapped her, took her to a different location and sexually assaulted her twice. Police identified the suspect as Sean Anthony Samuels.

The alleged attack happened March 16 around 8:30 a.m., the Reading Police Department said in a press release. An investigation led police to Samuels, whom they arrested in Hamburg Tuesday night without incident, the RPD said.

The department said they matched Samuels to the crime via a fingerprint match. Evidence using DNA was pending, according to the department.

"The impeccable work of the officers assigned to this case should restore the calm to the community disturbed by this horrendous incident," RPD Chief Tornielli said in a written statement.

Court records show Samuels is charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault, simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime and making terroristic threats.

The court records did not list an attorney who could comment on Samuels’ behalf.