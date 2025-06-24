Man accused of killing UD student in crash faces new charges, officials say

Prosecutors in Delaware unveiled charges related to two separate major murder investigations in the state, including for the man accused of killing a University of Delaware student in a crash in April.

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer and Attorney General Kathy Jennings were on hand to announce new charges, including first-degree murder, for Gordon Turner, the the young man who fled from Newark police in a U-Haul truck this past April, killing a student and seriously injuring another one.

"The reality is that every second of this tragedy was preventable," Jennings said. "Let me say that again. Every second of that tragedy was entirely preventable. This is what happens when you flee from the police."

Turner had already been charged with charged with murder – death caused during commission of a felony, murder – reckless conduct showing indifference to human life, assault and other crimes in relation to the incident.

Turner's bail was increased to $2 million, officials said.

At the press conference, prosecutors also announced murder charges for four men accused of killing a WSFS executive in Wilmington in 2022.

The victim, Carrie Mondell, was struck by a stray bullet in August 2022 during a gang shooting around the corner from her office in Wilmington, officials said.

Mondell was leaving work for the day when she was killed, officials said.

All four men charged are members of the Exit 4 gang, officials said.

Jennings was asked whether the crime was downplayed by officials when it took place in 2022, as it coincided with a PGA golf tournament in Delaware.

"Let me talk about what matters, because I know you're focused on the PGA and the days in between, but I'm focused on solving murders," Jennings said.