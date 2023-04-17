Man Accidentally Shot as Officers Try to Remove His Gun, Police Say

A man was accidentally shot in the leg when police tried to get a gun out of his hands, investigators said.

Philadelphia Police responded to the 1900 block of Chew Street late Monday afternoon for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man armed with a gun as well as two dogs that had been shot, according to investigators.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Police said they tried to remove the man’s weapon. During the struggle, the man’s gun accidentally discharged and he was shot in the leg, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The man was taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed his condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.