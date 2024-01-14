A man is in critical condition after a shooting inside a corner store in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

The victim, a 66-year-old man, was shot three times inside a corner store on the 6600 block of Passyunk Avenue at 3:17 p.m., according to the police.

He was transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the left thigh, right chest and right armpit. He was placed in critical condition.

There were no weapons recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made. This shooting is being investigated.

At this time there is no further information from law enforcement.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.